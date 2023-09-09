Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

