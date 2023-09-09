Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.08

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mobico Group from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 145 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Mobico Group Stock Performance

Mobico Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

