Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.47

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.47 and last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 39072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 1.7 %

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$658.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

