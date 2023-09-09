Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

