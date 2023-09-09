ABCMETA Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $641,027.31 and $11.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,842.76 or 1.00109815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000641 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.