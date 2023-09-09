Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 97,500 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

