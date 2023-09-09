Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 27.9 %

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $34,975.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock worth $559,876. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.