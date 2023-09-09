Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Rent the Runway Trading Down 27.9 %
Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway
In other Rent the Runway news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $34,975.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock worth $559,876. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
