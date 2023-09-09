SEALSQ (LAES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 11th.

SEALSQ Price Performance

LAES stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. SEALSQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEALSQ stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.