Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass Sells 8,855 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,884.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OLO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OLO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

