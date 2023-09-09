NXM One Day Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,842.76 or 1.00109815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

