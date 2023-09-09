Siacoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $154.49 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,814.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00243144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00741160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00555708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00059574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00119104 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,133,235,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,110,833,302 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.