Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $479,097.00

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Lisk has a total market cap of $99.60 million and $479,097.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002248 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,736,902 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.