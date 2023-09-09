WhiteCoin One Day Volume Tops $364.80 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $364.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00243144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

