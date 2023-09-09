TRON (TRX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.65 billion and approximately $107.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001630 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,251,990,600 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

