Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $141.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

