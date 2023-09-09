Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 130.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $467.73 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

