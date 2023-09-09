Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $464.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

