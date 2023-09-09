Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

