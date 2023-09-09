615 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $463.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.61. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

