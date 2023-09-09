Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 89,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $746.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.