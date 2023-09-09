Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,859 shares of company stock worth $14,541,940 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

