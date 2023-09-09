Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,541,940. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.