Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

