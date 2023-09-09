Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $346.52 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.