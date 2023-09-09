Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,908 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GINN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $352,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GINN opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.