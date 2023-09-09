Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 1.46% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $369.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

