Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

