Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.
Pool Stock Performance
NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.15. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
