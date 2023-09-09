Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.15. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.