Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $875.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $353.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

