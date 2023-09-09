Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.