156,658 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,201,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,539,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

