Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

