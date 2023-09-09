Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 445 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

