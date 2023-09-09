Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.14 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 135.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 85.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

