ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

