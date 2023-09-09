Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,780. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

CBOE stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

