Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CAH stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

