Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

