Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 14,547 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
Shares of KRMA stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $668.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
