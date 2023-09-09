Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 14,547 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $668.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.