Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,693 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $23.36 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

