Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

