177,868 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 177,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

