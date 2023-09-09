Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,270,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FIXD stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.