Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 8,323 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.58 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

