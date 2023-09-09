Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

