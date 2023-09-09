Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4,254.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $140.00 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

