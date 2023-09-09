Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,582 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 820.6% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,074,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 957,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 279.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 340,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 183,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 235.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 419,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.