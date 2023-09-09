1,749 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,756 shares of company stock worth $2,935,605 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

