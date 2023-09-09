Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 313,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14,866.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 1,650,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.73. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
