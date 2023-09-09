Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $183,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 254.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.